Stranger Throws 5-Year-Old Girl on NJ Transit Tracks: Police

A 5-year-old girl standing next to her mother on a New Jersey Transit station platform was grabbed by a stranger and thrown on the tracks in front of an approaching train, police said Saturday.

The girl was rescued by her mother's boyfriend, who pulled her up while back-up police officers jumped in front of the train to signal it to stop, Burlington police said.

The suspect, Autumn Matacchiera, 20, of Hainesport, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, police said. She was taken to Lourdes Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police said Mataccheira didn't know the girl or her family.

The girl suffered bruises and cuts to her face, police said. She was treated at Memorial Hospital of Burlington County and released to her mother.

It's not clear whether Matacchiera had an attorney.