At least 10 NJ Transit employees earned $80,000 or more in overtime last year, and some of them more than doubled their salary with that OT, according to an NJ.com review of public records.

The paper reported that the transit agency paid out nearly $140 million in overtime last year, largely due to blizzards and the papal visit.

Even so, five of the agency's top 10 OT earners made more overtime than base pay, including one employee who nearly tripled his total compensation thanks to extra hours.

In late 2015 NJ Transit raised fares by about 9 percent, on average, to close a $60 million budget gap.

