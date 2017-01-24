A man was shot to death at a gas station in Paterson Monday, and video exclusively obtained by NBC 4 New York shows the suspect running from the scene with what looks like an assault rifle in one hand and a gas canister in the other. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man was shot to death at a gas station in Paterson Monday, and surveillance video exclusively obtained by NBC 4 New York shows the suspect running from the scene with what looks like an assault rifle in one hand and a red fuel canister in the other.

The identity of the victim in the 6 p.m. shooting at the gas station on Route 20 near First Avenue has not been released. He was found lying on the ground.

An employee who trained the victim told NBC 4 New York he was from Russia, living alone in the United States and sending money back home.

The employee said the victim had only been working at the station since May. It wasn't clear if he knew his assailant prior to the shooting, the motive for which remains under investigation.

The suspect remains at large. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.