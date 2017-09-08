SWAT teams and law enforcement officers descended on a heavily wooded area near a charter bus station in New Jersey Friday as they investigated the death of a man, prosecutors said.

Details of the investigation on East Blackwell Street in Dover weren't immediately clear. The Morris County prosecutor's office would only confirm the huge response stemmed from an investigation into a man's death at the location.

Chopper 4 over the scene showed at least two dozen law enforcement officers and heavily equipped vehicles, including SWAT trucks, staged in a parking lot.