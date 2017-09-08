SWAT Teams Descend on New Jersey Street Near Bus Station for Death Investigation: Official - NBC New York
OLY-NY

SWAT Teams Descend on New Jersey Street Near Bus Station for Death Investigation: Official

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SWAT Teams Descend on New Jersey Street Near Bus Station for Death Investigation: Official
    NBC 4 New York

    SWAT teams and law enforcement officers descended on a heavily wooded area near a charter bus station in New Jersey Friday as they investigated the death of a man, prosecutors said.

    Details of the investigation on East Blackwell Street in Dover weren't immediately clear. The Morris County prosecutor's office would only confirm the huge response stemmed from an investigation into a man's death at the location. 

    Chopper 4 over the scene showed at least two dozen law enforcement officers and heavily equipped vehicles, including SWAT trucks, staged in a parking lot. 

    Published 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us