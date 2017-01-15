Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Boost Mobile store and stole $4,700 worth of smartphones in the Bronx.

The suspect entered the store at 639 E. 169th Street near Clinton Street by breaking the window to gain entry just before 4:40 a.m. Jan. 3, police said.

Surveillance cameras show him climbing through the shattered window, then hurriedly grabbing two iPhone 6s, two iPhone 7s and three Samsung Galaxy 7 phone from behind the counter. Authoriteis said the phones are valued at a total of $4,650.

The suspect then fled the scene. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweater, light-colored pants and light-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this crime should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.