Rapper Meek Mill Arrested in New York City for Dirt Bike Stunt: Police - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Rapper Meek Mill Arrested in New York City for Dirt Bike Stunt: Police

Robert Rihmeek Williams is charged with reckless endangerment in connection with popping wheelies on the dirt bike without a helmet, police said

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rapper Meek Mill Arrested in New York City for Dirt Bike Stunt: Police
    Invision/AP, File
    Rapper Meek Mill.

    A famous rapper was arrested in New York City after posting a video of himself on social media allegedly performing a dirt bike stunt without a helmet, police said.

    Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was arrested Thursday night just after 10 p.m. at the corner of 10th Avenue and Dyckman Street in Inwood, Manhattan, according to the New York City Police Department.

    He is charged with reckless endangerment in connection with popping wheelies on the dirt bike without a helmet, the NYPD said.

    He is accused of posting the video of him on the dirt bike on Instagram, but the alleged post was no longer on his account Friday morning.

    Top Celeb Photos: Fans Pay Tribute to Elvis

    [NATL] Top Entertainment Photos
    Getty Images
    Published at 2:44 AM EDT on Aug 18, 2017 | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us