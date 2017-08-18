A famous rapper was arrested in New York City after posting a video of himself on social media allegedly performing a dirt bike stunt without a helmet, police said.

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was arrested Thursday night just after 10 p.m. at the corner of 10th Avenue and Dyckman Street in Inwood, Manhattan, according to the New York City Police Department.

He is charged with reckless endangerment in connection with popping wheelies on the dirt bike without a helmet, the NYPD said.

He is accused of posting the video of him on the dirt bike on Instagram, but the alleged post was no longer on his account Friday morning.