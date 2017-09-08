'Violent Predators' Throw Bleach in College Student's Face

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross wants to see the two men who attacked an 18-year-old near a park along Olney Avenue to be brought to justice.

A frightened 18-year-old La Salle University student told her boyfriend to call police just before two men attacked her near campus overnight.

The two men pounced around midnight Thursday at Kemble Park near Olney and Ogontz avenues in the Olney neighborhood. They threw something in her face and may have sexually assaulted her, Philadelphia police said.

The attack near the basketball courts left the victim "traumatized," Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

"She was actually on the phone with her boyfriend, felt uncomfortable and told him to call the police," Ross said Friday morning.

The substance thrown in her face was similar to bleach, Ross said. The victim was treated at a local hospital.

"It’s a horrible case," Ross said. "These are two violent predators who we need to get off the street."

Ross hoped people who live in the area might have heard or seen something and he asked them to contact police.

The scene of the crime is near not only La Salle but also Central High School.

A La Salle spokeswoman said an alert was sent out to students following the attack. The university urges students to utilize its 24/7 ride program.