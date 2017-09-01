A New York State Police trooper was hurt in a collision with another car on Long Island, authorities say.

The crash happened in a residential area around 1:30 Friday in North Amityville at 45th and Prospect streets. A state police spokesman said the trooper involved is "fine." There was no information on other injuries.

Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence in the area along with a cruiser and some debris on the street. An ambulance also responded to the scene, video shows.

It wasn't immediately clear what may have caused the crash, but there were reports that it might have been a some sort of police chase.

Authorities are investigating.