NYC Employee Downloaded Child Porn at Work: Feds

A 28-year-old city worker was arrested by federal prosecutors Wednesday after authorities say he used his computer at work to download child pornography, the second time he's accused of having child porn.

Daniel Sherlock of East Meadow, Long Island, allegedly looked at over 80 images of young girls on his Health and Hospitals Corporation computer while working for the city, federal prosecutors say. He allegedly tried to hide the activity through a computer program designed to delete files.

Law enforcement found the images while searching his work computer in June, according to prosecutors.

It's the second time he's been arrested on these kinds of charges: records show Sherlock was charged in 2014 by the Nassau County District Attorney’s office for allegedly possessing images of young girls engaging in sexual performances.



NYC Health and Hospital records confirm Sherlock was at work on the days the child porn was created, and the file-cleaning program, CCleaner, was installed, according to the criminal complaint.

A spokesman for HHC says the agency is looking into the matter. New York City HHC is the largest public health care system in the U.S., providing health care services to over 1 million residents of New York every year, according to authorities. It's also one of the largest employers in New York.

Sherlock is expected to appear in federal court in Manhattan later Wednesday. Messages have left with his attorney.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted of possessing child pornography.