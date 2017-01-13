New Jersey Transit has warned passengers on some lines to expect delays in both directions during the evening rush Friday.

The rail company warned commuters on Twitter that the Northeast Corridor Line was experiencing delays of at least 30 minutes due to ongoing Amtrak wire problems.

It said New Jersey Coast Line, Raritan Valley Line and Morris and Essex Line travelers should also expect delays in both directions.

When angry travelers asked why the lines were down at rush hour, New Jersey Transit replied that the delays were unexpected.

"This is not scheduled repairs, Amtrak is experiencing overhead wire problems between Trenton & Princeton."