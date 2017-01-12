What to Know Parts of the tri-state may see record highs on Thursday as temps close in on 60 degrees

It's cold again this weekend and there's a chance of snow Saturday, but temps will be above average most of next week

The unseasonably warm weather follows a week of rain, snow and frigid temperatures

After a week of snow, rain and bitter cold, temperatures continue a swing upward Thursday with highs nearing 60 degrees, Storm Team 4 says.

The unseasonably warm weather won’t last — cold weather and snow are in the weekend forecast — but it will return next week with a days-long stretch of 50-degree temperatures.

Rain that soaked the area late Wednesday drizzled out early Thursday, though Storm Team 4 says dense fog may form for the morning commute. A breeze should wipe out the fog by late morning. There’s a chance of afternoon showers northwest of the city.

Thursday is a very mild day and there’s a chance Central Park could see a 60-degree high, though that wouldn’t beat the record of 64 degrees set back in 1890.

Storm Team 4 says most areas will fall short of record highs, but LaGuardia and Newark should come close to tying their 1975 records of 60 and 61 degrees, respectively. Bridgeport is most likely to see record-breaking warmth; the city’s old record of 52 degrees was set in 1980.

It’s cooler and cloudy on Friday as temperatures fall to the upper 40s, a drop that continues into Saturday, when highs will barely break freezing. There’s also a chance of snow to the south of the city Saturday afternoon and evening, Storm Team 4 says.

Another temperature swing begins Sunday and Monday as highs linger in the lower 40s. By Tuesday it will be in the upper 40s. Highs will break into the low 50s for the rest of the week, according to Storm Team 4.

Showers are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, but it should be sunny on Friday and through the weekend.