For some families in Brooklyn, Christmas came early thanks to some of New York's finest. Officers from the Brooklyn North patrol unit played Secret Santa and delivered gifts to kids and their loved ones. (Published 4 hours ago)

NYPD officers helped bring Christmas cheer to the families of kids at one school in Brooklyn.

Officers from the Brooklyn North patrol unit played “Secret Santa,” asking students at PS 323 in Brownsville to make holiday wish lists.

Some of the kids' responses put things into perspective. Instead of the latest gadgets or toys, one student said he wanted shoes for his entire family. Another student wished for cooking essentials like pots, pans and utensils. A third student named Shamar asked only for water and food.

On Tuesday evening, the officers made deliveries to the students, including those shoes and water.

“He wanted to give you the gift of food for the holidays. And when I asked him, ‘Shamar are you sure?’ he was like, ‘Yes,’” Det. Izora Neal told the boy's family as officers delivered gifts.

“Everyone deserves a wonderful Christmas,” Neal said. “I’m hoping for Patrol Borough Brooklyn North that we made it happen for a number of our families.”

Officers at Brooklyn North say they have a close relationship with the school and often host assemblies and teach classroom lessons there.