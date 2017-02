A significant winter storm is expected Thursday and preparations are underway across the tri-state. Erica Byfield reports from Queens about a plow app that's supposed to help city residents, but residents don't agree.

A monster winter storm is battering the tri-state Thursday with as much as 15 inches of snow.

About 1,600 plows were set to hit the streets as 700 salt spreaders treated roads and sidewalks.

The city aims to keep roads clear for drivers and pedestrians, but there's a chance plows will miss some spots during such a quickly evolving storm.

