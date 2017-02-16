Police Believe Man Found Dead in Tribeca Jewelry Store Was Killed | NBC New York
Police Believe Man Found Dead in Tribeca Jewelry Store Was Killed

By Katherine Creag

    A body was found inside a Tribeca jewelry store and police said the case is being investigated as a homicide. Katherine Creag reports.

    A man was found dead in the bathroom of a jewelry store in lower Manhattan and police believe he was killed by someone.

    Police said Omid Gholian, 43, was discovered dead in the bathroom of World of Gold N Diamonds at 193 Church Street in Tribeca. 

    Gholian’s brother reported him missing at the 1st precinct on Monday. Police gained entry to the jewelry store Wednesday night and discovered his body.

    Sources say Gholian had zip ties around his neck and that there was blood in the bathroom. 

    Crime scene tape covered the store Thursday morning as investigators scoured for evidence. 

    A medical examiner will determine what killed Gholian, but police said Thursday that the case is being investigated as a homicide. 

    The store is a family-owned business and police said it’s not known if Gholian was the owner, an employee or a family member.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

