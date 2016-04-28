NYC Pizzeria Introduces Pizza-Made Pizza Box

You won't find a much more environmentally friendly way to get pizza than this.

Vinnie's Pizzeria in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, tweeted a photo of a pizza box made out of a pie on Wednesday. The photo shows a rectangular-crust pizza with a smaller, traditional New York-style pepperoni pie inside.

"Introducing The PIZZA BOX PIZZA! A pizza box made entirely out of pizza! No waste, 100% pizza and 100% delicious," Vinnie's wrote on Twitter.

Sean Berthiaume, one of the co-owners of the pizzeria, said he decided to make the pizza box because things were a little slow on Wednesday and he likes to experiment. He said the number of pizza boxes he sees in trash cans around Brooklyn served as inspiration.

"I thought, 'What if you can make something that you can eat every part of?'" he explained.

Berthiaume said Vinnie's will gladly make the pizza-box pie for anybody who wants one and it will be available for delivery. Each pie, which includes a second pie inside the box, will cost about $40.

But he said the restaurant is still trying to figure out the best way to get the creation to homes without putting it in a box. Right now, that plan involves wrapping the pizza in foil and delivering it in a pizza bag.

"We're kinda working out the kinks there," he said. "The intent is to not have the box."

It's not the first time Vinnie's has created a novel pizza. Last year, Berthiaume made a pizza-topped pizza that went viral online.

"I like to experiment," he said. "Sometimes they work out, sometimes they don't."

