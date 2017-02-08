Officers founda badly decomposed body parts in the woods of Kissena Park in Flushing. Ray Villeda reports.

Decaying body parts were discovered in a Flushing park, a grisly find that has neighbors on edge and police combing the area.

The badly decomposing body parts were found in a wooded area near a bike path in Kissena Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Bones were strewn about the woods along with tattered clothing and a skull, sources said.

Radu Negulescu said new lights were put in recently and that might have made it easier for someone passing by the wooded area to spot the remains.

An investigation is underway — the Office of Chief Medical Examiner was sent to the scene and a forensic anthropologist is also working on the case.

Authorities said the remains have been in the park for some time, making it hard to tell the age, race, sex or any other identifying details about the person they belonged to.

Neighbors and regulars of the park said they were unnerved by the find and described the park as a normally quiet place.

“It’s definitely scary,” George da Costa said. “I come down here every day on a run, so it’s pretty nerve-wracking to hear that there are body parts in the woods.”

Police aren’t sure if criminality was involved. The investigation is currently focusing on identifying the remains and figuring out how they ended up in the park.