Couple Who Met on NYC Bus 13 Years Ago Get Married on One

A New York City couple who met on a bus 13 years ago have now gotten married on one.

Random passengers and 50 guests joined Kara Mullins, 36, and Osvaldo "O.J." Jimenez, 42, for their wedding on an M14 bus on Sunday.

The MTA allowed the couple and all their guests to board the M14D bus at the first stop at Delancey Street and Columbia Street, according to friend and event producer Katie Longmyer. The groom boarded at East 5th Street and Avenue D, and the bride boarded at East 10th Street and Avenue C.

The ceremony was performed during the rest of the ride, with a friend officiating as a Universal Life minister.

Jimenez told Mullins, "I'm glad I found my way to you!" Mullins told her groom, "I love you, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

Jimenez first spotted his future bride 13 years ago on an M14, a Manhattan local crosstown bus. He tells NY1 that when he suggested getting married on the same bus she replied, "Heck, yeah, let's do it."