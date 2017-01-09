Three young robbers have targeted older people in Coney Island at least five times over the past month and a half, police said.

The three suspects first struck on West 33rd Street back on Nov. 30. Police say they targeted a 61-year-old woman who was about to enter her apartment building, stealing a purse that contained a cellphone and $6 in cash.

Less than a month later, on Dec. 19, the trio went after a 68-year-old man outside an apartment building on West 33rd Street. Police said they punched the man, causing him to lose consciousness, and then stole $120 from his wallet.

The trio struck once more on Dec. 27, when police said they targeted a 78-year-old man inside a building hallway on West 30th Street. They tried to hit the man and then stole $160 in cash, a MetroCard and bank card from him.

The most recent robberies connected to the trio were on Dec. 29, police said. They kicked a 62-year-old woman in the back on West 33rd Street, causing the woman to fall and hit her head. They then pushed an 82-year-old woman from behind on West 35th Street before stealing the woman’s purse, which contained $350 in cash.

All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.