    A woman was seriously injured after she was shot as she walked in the Bronx on Wednesday evening, according to police. 

    It appeared the woman was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target, police said.

    The woman was walking near Pelham Parkway, near Bronxwood Avenue, in Allerton around 5:30 p.m. when she was struck in the chest by the bullet.

    She was taken to Jacobi Hospital in serious condition.

    Police were still investigating Wednesday night, and no suspects had been named.

    Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

