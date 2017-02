An Upstate New York zoo has set up a live cam in anticipation of the birth of a baby giraffe.

The cam was placed in the stall of “April” the giraffe. She lives at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, about 20 miles outside of Binghamton.

April is expecting her fourth calf anytime now.

Labor will last anywhere from a few hours to a few days. Once the calf is born, he or she will be up and walking in about an hour.