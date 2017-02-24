What to Know Millions of people have been watching the stream in anticipation of the birth of "April" the giraffe's fourth calf

Suddenly, Thursday morning, the stream was gone -- and the zoo said "Animal Rights Extremists" were responsible

The livestream was back online about an hour and a half after the brouhaha started

The 15-year-old giraffe named "April" who has captivated millions of people across the world as they watch a livestream in anxious anticipation of the birth of her fourth calf at an upstate New York zoo is still pregnant and doing well.

Veterinarians with the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, outside Binghamton, said April's progression continues, but giraffes tend to hide signs of labor as a natural instinct, so they can't confirm active labor.

That said, vets checked in on her twice overnight and "physical posturing and other activity observed would suggest we are close," the group wrote on Facebook Friday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., the livestream actually showed significant movement in April's belly as the long-necked beauty began to walk outside.

Another update was expected Friday evening.

April's pregnancy was catapulted into global headlines earlier Thursday after YouTube briefly yanked the zoo's livestream following complaints by animal activists that it violated the site's policies concerning "nudity and sexual content." Thousands upon thousands of commenters voiced their frustration on Facebook and YouTube, and the stream was restored within an hour or so.

More than 30 million people across the globe have tuned in over the last few days to watch it. You can check out the livestream above.

April was seen slinking gracefully around her hay-laden home Friday morning in no apparent distress. Once she goes into active labor, zoo officials say the keepers will go in to help her but first-time dad, 5-year-old Oliver, will be held out of the pen. The dad-to-be will get to go outside with his mate for some exercise Friday, zoo officials said, but they have to be kept apart.

"Her and Oliver will both enjoy yard time today, but are kept separate due to April's condition," the group wrote on Facebook. "His rambunctious play for an extended period could have negative effects. Boys will be boys."

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months. Labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days. The calf will be about 150 pounds and 6 feet tall at birth and up and walking in about an hour. The zoo says it will hold a contest to name it.