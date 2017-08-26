NY Gov Orders Air National Guard to Help Hurricane Harvey Response - NBC New York
NY Gov Orders Air National Guard to Help Hurricane Harvey Response

    Hurricane Harvey is a category 4 powerhouse, with winds around 130 mph and storm surges likely 12 feet high. Ray Villeda reports from Galveston, Texas.

    (Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017)

    More than 100 members of the New York Air National Guard will help respond to Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Lousiana, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. 

    The personnel includes rescue teams, maintenance and support staff, Cuomo said. 

    New York is also sending three rescue helicopters, one rescue plane, and several boats and watercraft from the 106th Rescue Wing, Cuomo said. 

    "New Yorkers first-hand know the damage Mother Nature can cause, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with Louisiana and Texas as they brace for Hurricane Harvey," Cuomo said in a statement. 

    Harvey made landfall in southeast Texas on Friday night as a Category 3 hurricane. Forecasters warned it could bring catastrophic floods and up to 40 inches of water in some places. 


