A New Jersey Transit passenger captured this video of a train door swinging wide open as the train travels at speed along the tracks.

What to Know It was the second time in less than a week a rush hour NJ Transit train was seen cruising along the tracks with an open door

In the first case, the open door was in the vestibule area; in the second, it was between cars

NJ Transit said after the first such incident the train was pulled out of service and a thorough investigation was underway

A New Jersey Transit train thundered along the tracks with a wide open door for the second time in less than a week, video from a rider shows.

Rider Gabriel Gall said he was on the 6:32 p.m. Northeast Corridor train from Newark Penn Station to Trenton Monday when he noticed the gaping door between cars. He took an 8-second video, which clearly shows the train barreling along at a high rate of speed between stops, the door between Gall's car and the next glaringly open.

Gall tweeted the rush hour train was "standing room only" at the time and asked NJ Transit, "Can you tell me why there is no door here?"

NJ Transit quickly responded via Twitter, asking Gall for information on his car number and other details. A follow-up tweet from NJ Transit said the information had been "passed along to our team for investigation."

A message was left with NJ Transit seeking comment on the matter.

It was the second such ride in six days for rush hour commuters on the high-trafficked Northeast Corridor line. Last Tuesday, May 16, rider Jeffrey Spitery captured video of his train cruising along with a door ajar, this one in the vestibule, not between cars as was the case with Gall's trip.

Spitery's video showed "a door wide open with people standing next to it while we were thundering down the track," he tweeted at the time. Passengers were seen moving about the vestibule, the wind generated from the moving train whipping their hair. Spitery said the train cruised along for about eight stops -- roughly 30 minutes -- like that.

In Spitery's case, NJ Transit said it immediately pulled the train out of service and a thorough investigation was underway. The transit agency told NBC 4 New York that a train is not supposed to move if a door is open.