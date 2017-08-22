Disabled Train Causes Rush-Hour NJ Transit Delays

Commuter Lauren Jaques was running late Tuesday morning after New Jersey Transit delays heading into New York's Penn Station.

A disabled train caused delays of up to 40 minutes during Tuesday's morning rush for NJ Transit riders in and out of New York's Penn Station.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the train to become disabled, nor was it clear where it happened, but NJ Transit began reporting the delays on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton lines around 9 a.m.

Despite some reports to the contrary on social media, Amtrak said there was no derailment and referred questions to NJ Transit.

NJ Transit confirmed no derailment and said Train 3224 was able to continue into Penn Station and let customers off safely. A spokesman said the equipment is being inspected to determine if there was an issue.

