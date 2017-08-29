NJ Transit Train Gets Stuck, Stranding Commuters - NBC New York
NJ Transit Train Gets Stuck, Stranding Commuters

"Detraining in middle of tracks. This is a first," one passenger tweeted

    Commuters were stranded on a disabled NJ Transit train for about half an hour Tuesday morning.

    NJ Transit says the train, running on the Northeast Corridor Line, became disabled between Linden and Elizabeth. Riders were in the process of being transferred to a relief train by about 10:15 a.m., the agency said. 

    Twitter user @ChrisWitkowsky shared photos of passengers being moved. 

    "Detraining in middle of tracks. This is a first," he tweeted.

    Initial reports indicated up to 400 people may have been on the stalled train. 

    It wasn't clear why the train got stuck. NJ Transit said eastbound service to New York City was experiencing roughly 20-minute delays as a result. 

