Masked Men Shoot Multiple People in Jersey City: Police, Witnesses | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Masked Men Shoot Multiple People in Jersey City: Police, Witnesses

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Multiple people were shot in a Jersey City neighborhood on Sunday night, police and witnesses said.

    Police would confirm few details about the shooting, but said multiple people were shot on Fulton Avenue, near Ocean Avenue, just after 10 p.m.

    Witnesses said that two masked men barged out of a U-Haul truck and shot three people before taking off on foot – details that haven't been confirmed by police.

    It's unclear if the people were shot inside of a home or somewhere outside. Their conditions remain unknown. 

    There was a heavy police presence on Fulton Avenue at 11:30 p.m. and there were unconfirmed reports that the shooters were at large. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices