Multiple people were shot in a Jersey City neighborhood on Sunday night, police and witnesses said.

Police would confirm few details about the shooting, but said multiple people were shot on Fulton Avenue, near Ocean Avenue, just after 10 p.m.

Witnesses said that two masked men barged out of a U-Haul truck and shot three people before taking off on foot – details that haven't been confirmed by police.

It's unclear if the people were shot inside of a home or somewhere outside. Their conditions remain unknown.

There was a heavy police presence on Fulton Avenue at 11:30 p.m. and there were unconfirmed reports that the shooters were at large.