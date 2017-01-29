NY State Assemblyman Robert J. Rodriguez holds a news conference asking for help finding Yuridia Merino (inset).

A mother of two young children has been missing for two weeks and police asked Sunday for help finding her.

Yuridia Merino, 32, was last seen Jan. 13 when she left her East Harlem home, the NYPD said.

Merino's children are 3 and 7 years old, state Assemblyman Robert J. Rodriguez said. She has a history of chronic depression, he said.

Merino was wearing a black hooded jacket when she was last seen, police said. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.