If it's Monday it must be another fouled-up commute.

NYC Transit warned of delays on C trains just after 7:30 a.m. because of an animal on the tracks at Rockaway Avenue. (It was not immediately clear what type of animal.) Service resumed with residual delays to A- and C-line trains just before 8:10 a.m.

But just as that problem cleared up, the MTA said a train with mechnical problems at Delancey Street was causing re-routing and delays for A, C and F trains.

There were also delays on the 4 and 6 lines due to separate incidents earlier in the morning involving unruly customers.

Meanwhile, PATH warned of delays on the Hoboken - World Trade Center line as of 7:45 a.m. due to car equipment problems. (The problems were resolved by 8 a.m.) An earlier switch problem causing delays from Journal Square to 33rd Street was resolved before 7 a.m.