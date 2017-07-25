Missing Brooklyn Grandmother Suffering From Dementia Found Dead on Roof, Family Priest Says | NBC New York
Missing Brooklyn Grandmother Suffering From Dementia Found Dead on Roof, Family Priest Says

By Gus Rosendale

    The 88-year-old Brooklyn woman who's been missing for days, sparking desperate search attempts by her family and her church community, has been found dead, the family priest says. 

    Mary Joyce-Bonsignore has been missing since July 17, and her grown grandson organized search parties to find the woman, who suffers from dementia. He was especially concerned during the heat wave late last week.

    Her family told News 4 during their search that her dementia made her as vulnerable as a child.

    Bonsignore's body was found on a Cropsey Avenue rooftop Tuesday. She had apparently entered a building near her 19th Avenue home in Bensonhurst and died on a roof, the family priest, Rev. Michael Gelfant, told News 4 Tuesday. 

    "It comes in waves. One minute you think you're gonna find her, the next minute, you sink," her daughter had told News 4 Monday amid the ongoing search. 

