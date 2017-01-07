Laser Pointed at Military Aircraft Over NJ: FAA

A green laser was pointed at a military plane over New Jersey, illuminating the cockpit, the FAA reported Saturday.

The crew of the C-17 military transport plane reported the laser when they were about 20 miles southeast of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Friday night, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane was flying at 4,000 feet.

No injuries were reported.

Laser pointers can temporarily blind pilots, which is particularly dangerous during take-off and landing, the FAA said.

The FAA will investigate and has notified the Seaside Heights Police Department.