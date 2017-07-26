Man Stabbed, Killed After Flipping Middle Finger: NYPD

A man was chased down and fatally stabbed when he flipped a middle finger as he drove past a crash scene in the Bronx Tuesday, police say.

The 25-year-old victim and his friends cruised past the crash at Hollers and Huguenot avenues in Eastchester Tuesday evening, and got into some sort of argument with the men on the scene, according to police. That's when the victim showed his middle finger, and his group drove on.

The other men got into a Toyota Camry and chased down the victim and his friends, catching up with them about a block away. One of the men in the Camry came out and stabbed the victim, police said.

The victim's friends started driving him to the hospital but gave up after about a mile and called 911.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he died.

Police haven't identified the victim, and no arrest has been made.