    Police released this sketch of the suspect.

    Police in New Jersey are looking for a man who broke into a home in Belleville last week -- and the sketch authorities released looks more than a bit like Zorro, the fictional mask-wearing character of western drama fame. 

    Cops say the suspect broke into a home on Eugene Place around 3:45 a.m. Friday. It's not clear what, if anything, he managed to steal. No injuries were reported.

    The man was last seen wearing a Fedora-style hat, a thin mask over his eyes, a black and neon green short and black basketball shorts. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Belleville police at 973-450-3361.

    Published 2 hours ago

