Part of the map made by #tagsandthecity showing the renamed NYC subway stations.

Ever wonder what fellow subway riders are Instagramming at your stop?

A different kind of subway map has renamed New York City subway stations by the most popular nearby hashtags.

The map, which shows the 100 most popular stations in New York City based on Instagram data, features restaurants and cultural hot spots around the city by hashtag.

Some of the featured stations on the map predictably include #central park, #apollo and #empirestatebuilding.

You'll also find #jacobspickles (a popular comfort-food restaurant) and #beacontheatre along the 1 line on the Upper West Side, along with #seinfeld near the Cathedral Parkway stop and #ivyleague by the Columbia University station.

Hungry Instagrammers along the Lexington Avenue line also seems like to #shakeshack, #ladym, #sprinkles and #serendipity.

At the Franklin Street 1 train station, #ghostbusters was the top hashtag.

Downtown subway stations near the World Trade Center saw #freedomtower and #neverforget.

And in Brooklyn, #nets was a top hashtag at Barclays Center, and beloved pizzeria #robertas trended at the Morgan Avenue stop on the L.

Queens, meanwhile, had #momaps1 and #queensborobridge.

Though the map was created last fall, the mappers used the most popular hashtags from 2014 because that was the last year Instagram data was publicly available.

The founders of the map-- a Berlin-based journalist who does data analysis and a Parisian architect and map designer -- explained the methodology on their website: "The stations got their name mainly automatically, but with a bit of editorial choice." For example, if the hashtag is the station's or neighborhood's name, they choose the next one.

Their site also features maps from Paris, London, Belin and San Francisco.

Did your station make the list? You can check out the full maps here.