A man’s jaw was fractured after he was punched on the street in an early morning attack in Brooklyn that police are investigating as a possible hate crime.

The 27-year-old victim was talking with three of his friends when they were approached by another group of people near Franklin and Fulton avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 4 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The group began making anti-gay comments to the victim and his friends and when one of them tried to de-escalate the situation, the victim was punched in the face, according to police.

His jaw was fractured after the punch. He was at Brooklyn Hospital on Saturday night.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.