Drone Crashes Through NYC Apartment Window: Police

A window on Kips Bay that was smashed by a drone.

A drone smashed through the window of a Manhattan apartment and landed just feet away from the woman who lives there, police said.

The 66-year-old resident wasn't injured when the drone came crashing through the window of her 27th floor apartment on the East River, the New York Post first reported. She lives at 20 Waterside Plaza in Kips Bay.

The NYPD is investigating who owns the 1-foot by 1-foot drone, a GoPro Karma with 10-inch propellers and a camera.

Drones are banned in Manhattan.