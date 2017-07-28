The FDNY says two people were pulled unconscious from a fire inside an apartment in Brooklyn. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Two unconscious people were pulled from a fire inside an apartment building in Brooklyn, firefighters say.

The couple hurt, a man and a woman, were taken to an area hospital to be treated, but their condition was not immediately known, according to FDNY Deputy Chief David Maj. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, Maj said.

The blaze broke out just before 3 Friday morning in the borough’s Bensonhurst section, officials said.

The flames overtook the third floor of a multiple-story building and was under control about 40 minutes later around 3:30 a.m. The fire damaged was contained to the apartment, but water damage affected nearby units, Maj said.

"We found heavy fire on the third floor," FDNY Deputy Chief David Maj said on the scene. "We made an aggressive push through the interior stairs and the fire escape in the rear."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.