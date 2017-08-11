A man stuck in stopped traffic in the Holland Tunnel decided to get out of his car and start walking, police say.

A 22-year-old man suffered a medical emergency while inside the tunnel that forced police to stop traffic in order to get an ambulance in to tend to the man, according to Port Authority Police.

As traffic was stopped, another person, who was stuck, decided to get out of his car and start walking, police said. He was quickly arrested for trespassing, according to police. No other details were available about the man who was arrested.

The man who suffered a medical emergency was taken to an area hospital to be treated.