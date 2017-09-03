A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Bed-Stuy, according to police.

Gunfire erupted shortly before 9 p.m. near Perry Place and Atlantic Avenue, at the border of Crown Heights.

The 49-year-old victim was shot in the head, police said. He was rushed to Kosciusko Community Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, and police said they don't know if he was the intended target.

The man was shot as crowds are gathering for the pre-dawn Caribbean festival of J'ouvert, which precedes the West Indian Day Parade later on Monday. Police have not said whether they believe the shooting was connected to the parade, which has enhanced security measures this year.