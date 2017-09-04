Two People Shot in Brooklyn Early Monday Morning: Police

Two people walked themselves into local hospitals after being shot in Brooklyn early Monday morning, according to police.

Both people say they were shot at Union Street in Crown Heights.

One person, a 38-year-old man, walked into Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center with a gunshot injury to his torso, police say. He is in stable condition.

Another person walked into Kings County Hospital, but there was no information currently available about that patient.

Another man, 49, was shot in the head and killed Sunday night in Bed-Stuy at the corner of Crown Heights, according to police.

The man was shot as crowds are gathering for the pre-dawn Caribbean festival of J'ouvert, which precedes the West Indian Day Parade later on Monday. Police have not said whether they believe the shooting was connected to the parade, which has enhanced security measures this year.