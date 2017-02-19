A man has died following a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said.

Three cops from the NYPD's anti-crime unit -- one sergeant and two police officers -- responded to calls regarding a gunpoint robbery at the Garden Deli near Starr Street in Bushwick around 12:40 a.m., authorities said. As they were gathering information from witnesses on the scene, the officers saw the suspect walking west on Starr Street.

Authorities said the officers engaged the suspect, who had a black gun in his hand, and gave verbal commands in front of 169 Starr Street. That's when the suspect lifted the gun toward the officers and they fired at him, striking him multiple times.

The suspect was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital, police said.

Officers recovered a fake black gun at the scene. Authorities said futher investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, the suspect entered the deli and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

The robber asked for four six-packs of Corona, demanded that the clerk bag the beers, then said "I'm going to shoot you right now", the deli clerk tells News 4. He says the suspect held the gun to his face and fired five times without asking for money.

The clerk said the gun looked real from his perspective, but that he didn't see the police involved shooting. He wasn't injured.

The investigation is ongoing. A suspect hasn't been identified yet.

