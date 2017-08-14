Man Fighting With Girlfriend Blacks Out, Dies After Woman's 18-Year-Old Son Intervenes: Police - NBC New York
Man Fighting With Girlfriend Blacks Out, Dies After Woman's 18-Year-Old Son Intervenes: Police

    A 43-year-old man who had been arguing with his girlfriend lost consciousness and died after the woman's 18-year-old son tried to intervene, authorities say. 

    Police got a call about an assault in progress at the University Avenue home in the Bronx around 4:30 a.m. Monday and found the 43-year-old man unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

    A preliminary investigation indicates the dead man had gotten into a physical fight with his 43-year-old girlfriend. 

    Cops say the girlfriend's 18-year-old son tried to intervene and ended up in a physical confrontation with the 43-year-old man. It was during that confrontation that the 43-year-old man lost consciousness, according to police, though it wasn't clear if it was due to some sort of medical emergency or another cause. 

    The 18-year-old man was taken into custody; information on possible charges has not been released. The girlfriend had minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

