A 25-year-old man tried to climb a crane on the 71st floor of a building under construction in lower Manhattan, the NYPD said.

A man with a camera climbed to the top of a high-rise construction crane in lower Manhattan, police said.

The 25-year-old man was arrested Friday evening, the NYPD said.

The crane is on the 71st-floor of a building under construction on Fulton Street, police said.

Video showed him smiling as he was taken away by police officers.