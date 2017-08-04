Citi Summer Streets begins August 5th with 7 miles of car free streets around the city that you can play, run, walk and bike. This year there are even more cool activities like Food Session and Raina Seitel got a sneak peek. Registration is open NOW! Visit http://citifoodsessions.eventbrite.com/ to reserve your spot today. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017)

Summer Streets is returning to New York City in August, turning the otherwise busy Manhattan streets into a 7-mile-long park where people can play mini golf, make their way through an obstacle course or even take a ride on a zip line.

The event runs from Central Park to the Brooklyn Bridge, along Park Avenue and Lafayette and Center streets. The fun begins Saturday, Aug. 5 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will also be held the following two Saturdays.

As in previous years, there will be several rest stops along the path that have activities and refreshments.

Among the highlights at this year's stops are a water park at Central Park, an adaptive obstacle course at Uptown, and a beachside slide at Foley Square.

To see a full list of events and the complete route, click here.