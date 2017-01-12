What to Know A broken rail in one of the East River tunnels caused LIRR rush-hour delays, cancellations and suspensions Wednesday evening

There were fears that the broken rail would affect the Thursday morning commute but LIRR announced that the rail was fixed just after 5 a.m.

Amtrak owns the tunnel, which serves LIRR trains

Some Long Island Rail Road service is delayed or canceled for the second day in a row due to a broken rail east of Atlantic Terminal, officials say.

Westbound service between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal is suspended as a result, and commuters going eastbound from Atlantic Terminal should expect delays and cancellations.

NYC Transit is honoring LIRR fares on the 2 and 3 subway lines. Customers at Atlantic Terminal can take the 2 or 3 subway train to Penn Station for eastbound LIRR service; Brooklyn-bound customers can take the 2 or 3 subway from Penn to Atlantic.

Customers should check mta.info/lirr for the latest information.

On Wednesday, a broken rail outside one of Amtrak's East River tunnels forced more than a dozen peak rush-hour trains to be canceled Wednesday evening.