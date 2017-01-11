The evening commute will likely be a mess for anyone who passes through Penn Station.

What to Know 13 trains were canceled ahead of the evening rush, and the MTA couldn't rule out the chance for more changes

The MTA said crews were working on the broken rail, but repairs weren't expected to be complete in time for rush hour

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E and 7 subway lines

A broken rail outside one of Amtrak's East River tunnels is expected to cripple the Wednesday evening commute for tens of thousands of Long Island Rail Road riders, with more than a dozen peak rush-hour trains already canceled, the MTA says.

The agency said crews were working on the broken rail before 3 p.m., but repairs were not expected to be made in time for the evening rush.

Thirteen eastbound trains that normally run out of Penn Station between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. are canceled, and the MTA couldn't rule out additional cancellations. The MTA said other trains will add stops to accommodate customers who will miss their usual rides.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., Penn Station-bound trains will terminate at Jamaica, where LIRR customers can transfer to the E for continuing service to Penn Station. As an alternative, customers can ride the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal to connect with the Manhattan-bound 2/3 lines.

Port Washington branch trains will terminate at Woodside, where customers can transfer to the 7 line.

New York City Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E subway line at Jamaica, Kew Gardens and Forest Hills. At Woodside, NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the 7 line.

Below is a full list of the 13 canceled trains ahead of the evening rush:

Babylon Branch

The 4:34 p.m. train from Penn due Babylon at 5:39 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 4:37 p.m. train from Penn due Wantagh at 5:27 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre and all local stops to Babylon.

The 4:57 p.m. train from Penn due Wantagh at 5:42 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:03 p.m. train from Penn due Freeport at 5:46 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre, Baldwin, Freeport, Merrick, Bellmore and Wantagh.

The 5:19 p.m. train from Penn due Wantagh at 6:06 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:24 p.m. train from Penn due Freeport at 6:10 p.m., stopping at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre and all local stops to Wantagh.

The 5:40 p.m. train from Penn due Seaford at 6:30 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:47 p.m. train from Penn due Freeport at 6:31 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre and all local stops to Seaford.

The 6:05 p.m. train from Penn due Wantagh at 6:51 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 6:10 p.m. train from Penn due Freeport at 6:54 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre and all local stops to Wantagh.

Long Beach Branch

The 4:40 p.m. train from Penn due Long Beach at 5:37 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:00 p.m. train from Penn due Long Beach 5:55 p.m., stopping at Jamaica, Locust Manor and all local stops to Long Beach.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 6:30 p.m. train from Penn due Huntington at 7:32 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 6:35 p.m. train from Penn due Hicksville at 7:22 p.m., stopping at Jamaica, New Hyde Park and all local stops to Huntington.

Port Washington Branch