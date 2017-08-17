A funeral was held Tuesday for the Long Island teenager killed during football practice. Greg Cergol reports.

A Long Island high school's football team will play this season despite the death of a player's death during a training drill, a school district spokesperson says.

The decision came Thursday, several days after officials decided to assess the status of Sachem East's team activities.



The district is expected to announce changes to the coaching staff Friday, the spokesperson said. However, there was still no word on what those changes will be.

A number of team coaches were on hand at the summer camp where 16-year-old Joshua Mileto died during a military-style drill.

Suffolk County police say Mileto died on Aug. 10 after a 400-pound log he and four other players were carrying struck him on the head.

The accident occurred during the summer camp held on school grounds before football practices officially began.

Hundreds of people turned out Tuesday for the teen's funeral in Lake Ronkonkoma.