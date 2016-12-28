What to Know
The bodies of 36-year-old Felicia Barahona and her 4-year-old son were found in a Manhattan apartment Monday
Barahona was found strangled; her son was found unresponsive in a bathtub, killed by asphyxia from neck compression
Isaac Duran Infante, a former student of Barahona's and the father of her baby, was arrested on murder charges
The 23-year-old ex-lover of a former New York City schoolteacher is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on murder charges in the deaths of the woman and their 4-year-old son.
The bodies of 36-year-old Felicia Barahona and 4-year-old Miguel Barahona were found in Barahona's Manhattan apartment Monday. The medical examiner ruled Barahona died from strangulation by the electrical cord, and her son died of asphyxia from neck compression.
Barahona's former student, Isaac Duran Infante, confessed Tuesday to killing them, a law enforcement source told NBC 4 New York.
Duran Infante was a former student of Barahona at DeWitt Clinton High School, where she taught science. Their son was born from their affair, which began when Duran was 17 years old.
A source told NBC 4 New York that Duran confessed to the double killing in part because he was dissatisfied with the way his son was being raised by Barahona.
Duran Infante said nothing to reporters as he was led in handcuffs from the police stationhouse Tuesday. Information on an attorney for him wasn't immediately available.
His anguished grandmother, who lives in the Bronx, told NBC 4 New York in Spanish she wanted justice and that she knows her grandson is innocent of the charges.
Another relative of Duran Infante, Janiel Santana, said, "It's hard to believe they're dead. When we heard the news, we thought this has got to be a mistake."
The couple shared custody of the child, relatives said. Miguel's father's side of the family was expecting to see the boy for New Year's Eve to give him his Christmas presents.
Barahona lost her job at DeWitt in 2013, shortly after she became pregnant and school administrators learned of her illicit relationship with a student.
Felicia Barahona was found dead, an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, on the living room floor of her West 153rd Street apartment in Hamilton Heights around 8:15 a.m. Monday after the building super was alerted about a smell, police said. Her son Miguel was found unresponsive in a bathtub, police said. Investigators believe the duo had been dead several days.
Neighbors described Miguel as a sweet boy.
"It's sad. It's a little life," said Elia Flores, adding of his mother, "I've known her for a lot of years that she live here."