Millions of Americans are preparing to converge on cities slated to see the total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. This total solar eclipse is the first to sweep from coast-to-coast in 99 years. (Published 4 hours ago)

Millions of people across the country are gathering for the first total solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. coast-to-coast in nearly a century.



To see a total eclipse, where the moon fully covers the sun for a short few minutes, you must be in the path of totality. The path of totality is a relatively thin ribbon — around 70 miles wide — that will cross the U.S. from west to east.

The New York region will be experiencing a partial eclipse, or “penumbra.” Even though we won't get the full phenomenon in the tri-state area, it's still expected to be a spectacle.

NASA put together this handy interactive map to show viewing times, from start time to peak to the finale, across the country. Click your location on the map to see the best times near you.

And if you can't see it in person, check out the best live views from across the country right here.

Coast-to-Coast Total Solar Eclipse in Photos