Man, Woman Shot in Harlem: NYPD

A 27-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man have been shot in Harlem, police say.

The victims were shot on West 124th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard at about 8 p.m.

Police are looking for a group of young men, possibly teenagers, who they say opened fire on the busy Harlem street.

Community activist Rev. Vernon Williams told News 4 the woman was walking with a small child when gunfire erupted, hitting her. The 19-year-old victim ran to a nearby business a block away to get help, Williams said.

The woman, who was shot in the back, was taken to Harlem Hospital. The man was taken to Lenonx Hill Hospital with a wound to the ankle.

It's not clear if they were targeted or if they were bystanders.