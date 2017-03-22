What to Know President Trump warned wavering House Republicans their jobs were on the line if they failed to back his health bill

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch called Trump's attacks on federal judges "disheartening" and "demoralizing"

Breast implants can cause a rare form of cancer that may have killed at least nine people, the FDA said

Pass Health Bill or Seal Your Fate, Trump Tells GOP

Time for talk running out, President Trump warned wavering House Republicans that their jobs were on the line in next year's elections if they failed to back a GOP bill that would overhaul Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. The countdown quickened toward an expected vote on legislation undoing much of the law that provided health coverage to some 20 million Americans. Trump huddled behind closed doors with rank-and-file Republicans just hours after GOP leaders unveiled changes intended to pick up votes by doling out concessions to centrists and hardliners alike. The outlook for House passage remains dicey even with the revisions.

Trump's Attacks on Judges 'Disheartening,' Gorsuch Says

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch declared he's made no promises to Donald Trump or anyone else about how he'll vote on abortion or other issues and testified he'll have no trouble as a justice holding anyone accountable, including the president who picked him. Gorsuch also called Trump's attacks on federal judges "disheartening" and "demoralizing." During the long second day of his Senate confirmation hearings, Gorsuch made two other notable statements in response to questions from members of the Judiciary Committee, and both also related to Trump, who nominated him. Lindsey Graham asked Gorsuch whether Trump had asked him to overturn Roe v. Wade, the case establishing a right to abortion, and what he would have done had Trump asked him to do so.

N. Korea's Latest Missile Test Ends in Failure, S. Korea Says

North Korea's latest missile launch appeared to have ended in a failure, South Korean defense officials said, three days after the North claimed a major breakthrough in its rocket development program. The reported launch failure comes as the North is angrily reacting to ongoing annual U.S.-South Korean military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. Earlier this month, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles that landed in waters off Japan, triggering strong protests from Seoul and Tokyo. Yonhap news agency reported the missile was believed to have exploded in mid-air. American officials said the U.S. military expected another North Korean missile launch in the next several days.

Breast Implants Can Cause Cancer, FDA Says

Breast implants can cause a rare form of cancer that may have killed at least nine people, the Food and Drug Administration said, NBC News reported. The cancer is called anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) and the FDA is checking into more than 350 reports linking it with both silicone and saline breast implants. ALCL, which is a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, can take about 10 years to develop on average after the implant first goes in and usually stays in the area right around the implant, World Health Organization researchers reported in the journal Blood. But it can break out and spread.

Baby Born With 4 Legs, 2 Spines Survives Risky Surgery, Docs Say

A 10-month-old baby born with four legs and two spines is recovering well after undergoing a complex and risky medical procedure, doctors say. Young Dominique came from the Ivory Coast in West Africa with an extremely rare parasitic conjoined twin. Doctors say the bottom half of her not-fully-developed twins’ body was protruding from the infant’s neck and back.

Clooney Pays Surprise Visit to Devoted 87-Year-Old Fan

George Clooney has startled an 87-year-old fan in Britain by showing up at her assisted living facility with flowers and a card to wish her a happy birthday after a letter was sent to him asking of he could make a dream to come true. The 55-year-old popped in for a chat and a picture with admirer Pat Adams at the Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility. Linda Jones, a worker there, posted a picture of herself and the beaming pair on Facebook.

Writer's Lawsuit Says Disney Copied His Plans for 'Zootopia'

A screenwriter and producer sued Walt Disney Pictures claiming the studio copied his ideas to create the Oscar-winning animated film "Zootopia." Gary L. Goldman, whose credits include work on film adaptations of "Total Recall," ''Minority Report" and "Big Trouble in Little China," filed the copyright infringement lawsuit in a federal court. His lawsuit states he pitched his "Zootopia" concept to Disney in 2000 and 2009 and there are substantial similarities between his project and last year's animated blockbuster